Someone keeps shooting street signs in Ross Twp

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Ross Township police are asking for help in identifying whoever keeps shooting road signs.
The impacted signs are in the area of Layhigh, Kirchling, and Millville Shandon roads. Police say it has happened on two or three evenings in the past two weeks, adding they’ve received calls from several residents.
Shell casings have been recovered from different locations.
Police say a witness saw a truck right after some of the shots were fired and described the vehicle as a late-90s 4x4 Black Ford Ranger with an extended cab, loud exhaust, and a set of mud tires. If anyone knows anything about these incidents please call Det. Johnson at 513-863-2337.
