Thursday night forecast: 50 mph winds possible

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Gusty winds will continue until about 2 a.m. with the possibility of tree limbs and electric wires coming down.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 2 a.m. with a few gusts up to 50 mph possible. The morning will be breezy but the winds will diminish quite a bit by 7 a.m.
A cold front will move through the region early FRI and the relatively balmy air during the morning will be replaced by seasonably chilly air during afternoon. Many locations may have had a short period with the air temperature in the low 60s before dawn.
By Friday at 7 p.m. temps will drop back into the low 40s. The sky will clear during late afternoon after the lingering showers end in the early afternoon.
Dry weather will prevail for the weekend, then another strong storm heads out this way for New Year’s Eve. The good news is that the storm track will be well to the northwest of the region and it looks like rain -- some of it heavy -- with thunder and lightning. The rain will taper off and end shortly after midnight and New Year’s morning will dawn clear to partly cloudy and cold.
The weather remains mostly cloudy through Jan. 3 with the chance for a few snowflakes that day.
