Cooler weather today with afternoon sunshine too

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Temperatures are much cooler now compared to yesterday. However, while it may feel cool , the temperatures today will be near normal (39) for this time of year! Expect clouds early with afternoon sunshine. High 38. Sunday will be dry with increasing clouds and warmer. High 44.
Heavy rain will be possible Monday with steady rains too. High 56. Rainfall totals will be around 1-1.50″ for most. We dry out just in time for New Year’s Day with cooler but still mild weather.
