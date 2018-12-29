Dry, chilly weekend ahead

So, what are the chances that 2018 will finish in a higher place? The odds are good 2018 will overtake 1880 for third place but only slim of surpassing the second wettest year, 1990 when a total of 57.58 inches were measured. A very wet system is expected to track from the Gulf of Mexico coast right over Cincinnati and bring an extended period of rain from before dawn into late evening New Year’s Eve.