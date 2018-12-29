Dry, chilly weekend ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday night will be partly-to-mostly cloudy and dry and the weekend will remain dry and chilly.
Look for rain Monday.
This has been a wet year in Cincinnati. Through Friday morning a total of 54.41 inches of rain has fallen at CVG where the official observations are made. It ranks as the fourth wettest year in Cincinnati weather history going back to the start of official records in November 1870. The next rung up the ladder is 1880 with 54.64 inches of rain, only 0.23 inches ahead of this year.
So, what are the chances that 2018 will finish in a higher place? The odds are good 2018 will overtake 1880 for third place but only slim of surpassing the second wettest year, 1990 when a total of 57.58 inches were measured. A very wet system is expected to track from the Gulf of Mexico coast right over Cincinnati and bring an extended period of rain from before dawn into late evening New Year’s Eve.
The rain will be occasionally heavy and we may have to deal with some localized, short-term flooding.
The greatest forecast model total for Monday’s event is 2.22 inches. If that happens CVG would end up with an annual total of 56.63 inches, shy of second place by almost an inch and way shy of first place, 73.28 inches in 2011.
