A Dry Sunday then more Rain

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -High pressure building in will briefly return some sunshine to the tri-state, but another weather system to the southwest promises a wet end to 2018.
Skies Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon high temps in the low 40s.
Clouds will be on the increase as well, and rain could be approaching the region by as early as Monday morning.
Monday will be a mild day despite the rain, which could be locally heavy. Afternoon high temps will climb into the mid and upper 50s.
While no severe weather is expected, heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as this system moves through with 1″-2″ rain across the area.
Tuesday looks dry, but the lingering clouds from Monday’s rain will be tough to scour out.
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but more rain (and even a few flakes of snow) are possible late Thursday and through the day Friday.
