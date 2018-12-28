Friend of LMPD detective killed in line of duty says positivity, faith led her life

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve, she left behind family and friends who hope her legacy will live on.
“She wanted to change the narrative,” Janelle Briscoe, Mengedoht’s close friend, said. “Certain areas around Louisville get a bad rep and she was like, ‘No -- these are just people and they are good people.’”
Briscoe said she was friends with Mengedoht for 20 years and the two met in church. Even through life’s demands, Briscoe said her and Mengedoht remained close.
“We made every effort to continue our friendship because it meant a lot to us,” Briscoe said. “Weekly phone calls, daily texts, are all the great things anybody would have with their best friend.”
Briscoe said she met Mengedoht when they were 12-years-old. She said even then, she knew Mengedoht was destined to serve and impact the community.
“Even though this is an unfortunate situation and I lost my best friend, just the way that people have been pulling towards her and the amount of support that people had behind her, makes me even more proud,” Briscoe said.
Flowers laid on a patrol car at LMPD’s second division in honor of Mengedoht is no surprise to Briscoe. The public is welcome to visit the memorial until Mengedoht’s funeral on Monday.
Mengedoht was known by both friends and colleagues as a hard worker. At just 32-years-old, the single mother had risen through the ranks to become a detective.
“She did not focus on negativity because it just didn't take us anywhere,” Briscoe said. “She focused on the positive and she pushed for positivity.”
Mengedoht served seven and half years with LMPD.
A public visitation for Mengedoht is Sunday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven. Her funeral will be the following morning at Southeast Christian Church.
