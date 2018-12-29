Germantown police looking for 85-year-old man with dementia, heart condition

GERMANTOWN, OH (FOX19) - Germantown police are looking for an 85-year-old man who has dementia and a heart condition.
Police say George Martin was last seen at around 5 p.m. Friday after he left his home in Germantown. Germantown is in between Middletown and Dayton.
He is described as a white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Martin, who weighs about 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and jeans.
He may be driving a silver 1999 Chevy truck with Ohio license plate number BF65CD.
If you see him or his truck, call 9-1-1
