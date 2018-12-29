Germantown police looking for 85-year-old man with dementia, heart condition

Germantown police looking for 85-year-old man with dementia, heart condition
WXIX
By FOX19 Web Staff | December 28, 2018 at 11:30 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 11:30 PM

GERMANTOWN, OH (FOX19) - Germantown police are looking for an 85-year-old man who has dementia and a heart condition.

Police say George Martin was last seen at around 5 p.m. Friday after he left his home in Germantown. Germantown is in between Middletown and Dayton.

He is described as a white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Martin, who weighs about 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and jeans.

He may be driving a silver 1999 Chevy truck with Ohio license plate number BF65CD.

If you see him or his truck, call 9-1-1

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.