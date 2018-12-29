Hamilton police investigating vandalism at historic building

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A piece of Hamilton’s history is now part of a criminal investigation.
Police want to know who is responsible for vandalizing a historic building.
History buffs said it is a beautiful building that is now being revitalized and renovated. Butler County Historical Society President Brian Smith said that it is even recognized as “historic” by the state.
“This building has character. It has a lot of potential. It’s certainly something that, to build today, would be very expensive," said Smith.
The building is part of the property that once made up the Champion Paper Mill along North B Street in Hamilton. The building, built in 1924, served as the corporate office for the factory until the mill closed up shop in the 2000s.
“One of the most successful, largest coated paper mills in the country," said Smith.
Spooky Nook Sports owns the building now. It is expected to become a boutique hotel.
However, police said it is now considered the scene of a crime. They believe someone damaged part of the architecture. The most visible vandalism is broken windows.
“It’s disheartening when any vandalism occurs, but when you’re talking about a historic structure, it’s a little bit more disheartening," said Smith.
Any repairs could be costly, Smith said, because re-creating history calls for custom creations.
“A lot of times there are extra, added expenses," said Smith.
Police said there is a $500 reward for information on the crime.
Smith is hoping that anyone who knows anything will do the right thing and come forward.
“I think people need to be aware of it and not dismiss it and say ‘well it doesn’t affect me,'" said Smith. "With historic structures, it is what it is, and there’s no bringing it back.”
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Hamilton Police Investigations Division at 513-868-5811, extension 2002.
