Intoxicated man arrested for making threats, harassing customers, stealing vehicle

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after disrupting customers and making threats at Kroger and Shell then running away, Fort Mitchell police say.
Police described Abdifatah M. Abdulmajid as intoxicated and he was arrested at 8:25 a.m. after he was asking customers for money and making threats.
Officers found Abdulmajid at a Kroger on Dixie Highway.
Abdulmajid refused to identify himself and took off in a stolen SUV with Iowa license plates, police say.
Police caught up to him on Woodlawn and Dixie Highway where Abdulmajid fled on foot.
He was arrested on Superior Drive near Dixie Highway.
Police also say he was harassing customers at the a Shell gas station on Dixie Highway.
He’s charged with fleeing or evading police with a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, operating a motor vehicle under the influence aggravating circumstances, and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.
Abdulmajid is booked at the Kenton County Detention Center.
