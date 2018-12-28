Ohio’s minimum wage increase goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Beginning in the new year, Ohio’s hourly minimum wage will increase 25 cents from $8.30 to $8.55.
The minimum wage increase in Ohio will ensure that the lowest-earning workers can continue to afford rising consumer prices.
“The inflation adjustment keeps Ohio workers from falling further behind,” said Michael Shields, researcher at Policy Matters Ohio.
The increase is part of an initiative that was voted on in 2006 and keeps the minimum wage at rate with inflation every Jan. 1.
“Ohio citizens voted to increase our state minimum wage in 2006, and every year workers are helped by that forward-thinking move,” said Shields. “Inflation-adjustment preserves the value of the minimum wage.”
The federal minimum wage rate remains at $7.25 an hour.
