Parma goats will devour your Christmas tree, one gleeful bite at a time

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Give the goats at Stearns Homestead Farm in Parma a day and they’ll recycle your Christmas tree.
“The trees are a good supplement to what they get,” farm volunteer Anita Cook said. “They get grain, they get hay, the pine needles is just an extra.”
Cook said following Christmas the trees will start to pile up in the pasture outside the farm. For weeks the goats, Daydream, Nutmeg and Heidi will enjoy the pine needles as a snack.
The Parma farm advertised on Facebook they wanted the clean, cut, unpainted trees dropped off in the front south pasture.
Parma residents Frank and Debbie DeAngelo dropped off their live tree for the first time two days after Christmas. “It seemed like such a waste, the needles are still soft,” Debbie DeAngelo said. “I didn’t know the animals ate them.”
“This turns out really good,” Frank DeAngelo added.
