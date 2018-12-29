Woman dies in Fairfield Twp. crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A woman is dead after a crash in Fairfield Township early Saturday morning.
Fairfield police say the wreck happened at 1:52 a.m. on State Route 129 west of Hampshire Drive in Hamilton.
A woman was driving east when she went off the side of the road, police say. The vehicle rolled and the woman was ejected.
The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in West Chester where she was pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation.
