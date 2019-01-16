‘No game more fun to broadcast than baseball’: Reds’ Marty Brennaman announces retirement

“We had a meeting, and finally the understanding was, the only way I would agree to do that is if the club put out a release saying that I would have each of his at-bats, but made it perfectly clear it was not my idea. Fortunately he hit number 500 in an inning which I did, and then two or three or four years later, whatever it is, he came up to me one day when he was at 597 and said ‘well I guess we’re going to do this again aren’t we?’ I didn’t pick up on it, I said ‘what are you talking about?’ He said ’600.' I said ‘are we going to do this again?’ He said ‘yes we are,’” Brennaman recalled fondly.