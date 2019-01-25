In an effort to shorten travel times, Metro is considering removing certain bus stops

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Metro has removed certain bus stops as part of a “bus balancing” pilot designed to shorten trip times.
The first day of the pilot was March 3.
The project, which began in June 2018 with a system-wide evaluation of Metro’s more than 4,000 regular service bus stops, aims to not only speed up trip times, but to allow for the agency to make improvements along routes by streamlining bus stop placement. Each stop is assessed based on its location -- ensuring stops aren’t too close or spread too far apart -- as well as its usage, amenities, safety and accessibility.
FAStops pilot routes:
- Rt. 15X Daly Express / Mt. Healthy Express
- Rt. 17 Seven Hills/Mt Healthy/Mt Airy/Northgate
- Rt. 31 West End - Evanston Crosstown
- Rt. 33 Western Hills - Glenway
- Rt. 41 Glenway Crossing-Oakley Crosstown
Riders of all Metro routes are encouraged to check Metro’s website for information about the pilot as some stops affected may serve more than one route.
The community is invited to provide their feedback on the stops being considered for removal during the pilot, as well as suggest additional stops they believe should be considered. Feedback may be provided through an online survey or via email at RouteComments@go-metro.com.
Metro is also gathering feedback from the community through a series of information sessions throughout the next three weeks. To view a listing of the community information sessions, details about the project, as well as photos and maps of the stops along the pilot routes, visit go-metro.com/fastops.
Metro is a non-profit, tax-funded public service of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, providing about 14 million rides per year.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.