MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred named 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade grand marshal

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hey, batter batter -- baseball season is quickly approaching and the Reds are putting the final touches on their milestone Opening Day Parade -- like naming their grand marshal.
The Reds made the announcement Tuesday that none other than -- drum roll, please -- MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will be in town to celebrate the Reds big 1-0-0.
Baseball’s head-honcho will travel to the Queen City for the Reds One-Hundredth Findlay Market Opening Day Parade March 28.
The parade is once again scheduled for the team’s opening day after a year hiatus which did not sit well with fans.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the 99th parade was held days after the team opened their season at Great American Ball Park April 2.
At the time, Findlay Market blamed the MLB for moving the 2018 season up one week which coincided with the Easter holiday. They said the market needed to be closed to operate the parade and closing the market the Thursday before Easter would “affect thousands of those people who shop for their holiday meals the week leading up to Easter.”
Opening Day is once again on a Thursday at the end of March, but Easter falls weeks later in April in 2019 -- theoretically solving the scheduling issue.
The team will face off with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the season’s first home game at 4:10 p.m.
The 2019 will be a special, bittersweet season for the Reds and their fans as longtime voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman is calling it a career and hanging up his headset.
The Hall of Fame broadcaster known for his trademark victory call, “and this one belongs to the Reds,” has been behind some of the team’s biggest moments.
It’s unknown whether Brennaman will have a role in his final Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
The Reds one-hundredth season coincides with the MLB’s 150th anniversary. Opening Day, all teams will wear jersey patches commemorating the milestone.
Here’s a look at the Reds 2019 season schedule:
*Note: The 2019 MLB schedule is subject to change*
