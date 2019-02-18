FCC cancels preseason friendly against UC due to possibility of ‘inclement weather’

FCC will face UC in a preseason friendly. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Sarah Hager | February 18, 2019 at 2:38 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:20 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The preseason friendly scheduled between FC Cincinnati and the University of Cincinnati’s men’s soccer team has been cancelled.

FCC made the announcement on their website Friday afternoon.

Team officials say that due to the expectation of inclement weather Sunday and sub-freezing temperatures projected during the game, the match is cancelled and no make-up date will be planned.

“We’ve been monitoring the weather the last few days and it’s increasingly clear that we will not have conditions on Tuesday sufficient to play a friendly.Our first priorities are the health and safety of not only the players on the field, but also the fans who would come out. It’s just going to be too cold. With highs expected in the 20s and kickoff temperatures looking like they’d be in the low teens, that’s not safe for anyone given an this is an optional match. This is the best decision for us, UC’s team and staff, as well as our fans. We look forward to debuting at Nippert Stadium on March 17 when we finally play our first home game as an MLS team. We expect a tremendous atmosphere and a truly memorable experience that we’ll showcase nationally on FS1."
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding

The Bearcats men’s soccer team was scheduled to get a taste of the big leagues in Tuesday at Nippert Stadium, 12 days before FCC’s home opener for the 2019 season.

FCC said at the time the UC game will give fans a chance to familiarize themselves with the MLS’ game day entry and security practices such as wanding and bag checks at the entry gate.

FCC will make their official MLS season debut Saturday against the Seattle Sounders at Century Link Field.

They’ll appear in their first regular season home game March 17 against MLS Cup finalist Portland Timbers at 5 p.m.

