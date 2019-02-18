FCC cancels preseason friendly against UC due to possibility of ‘inclement weather’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The preseason friendly scheduled between FC Cincinnati and the University of Cincinnati’s men’s soccer team has been cancelled.
FCC made the announcement on their website Friday afternoon.
Team officials say that due to the expectation of inclement weather Sunday and sub-freezing temperatures projected during the game, the match is cancelled and no make-up date will be planned.
The Bearcats men’s soccer team was scheduled to get a taste of the big leagues in Tuesday at Nippert Stadium, 12 days before FCC’s home opener for the 2019 season.
FCC said at the time the UC game will give fans a chance to familiarize themselves with the MLS’ game day entry and security practices such as wanding and bag checks at the entry gate.
FCC will make their official MLS season debut Saturday against the Seattle Sounders at Century Link Field.
They’ll appear in their first regular season home game March 17 against MLS Cup finalist Portland Timbers at 5 p.m.
