FCC cancels preseason friendly against UC due to possibility of ‘inclement weather’

“We’ve been monitoring the weather the last few days and it’s increasingly clear that we will not have conditions on Tuesday sufficient to play a friendly.Our first priorities are the health and safety of not only the players on the field, but also the fans who would come out. It’s just going to be too cold. With highs expected in the 20s and kickoff temperatures looking like they’d be in the low teens, that’s not safe for anyone given an this is an optional match. This is the best decision for us, UC’s team and staff, as well as our fans. We look forward to debuting at Nippert Stadium on March 17 when we finally play our first home game as an MLS team. We expect a tremendous atmosphere and a truly memorable experience that we’ll showcase nationally on FS1."

FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding