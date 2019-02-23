Butler County family has coyote warning for pet owners in the area

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Keep a close eye on your pets -- that’s the warning a Butler County family has for fellow pet owners.
The warning comes after their miniature Australian Shepherd was attacked by a coyote Tuesday evening.
“We immediately rushed him to Springboro Veterinary hospital and 2 1/2 hours of surgery later, luckily he survived,” Megan King said. “We do live in a rural area so we do hear the coyotes often but we’ve never had one venture out into our yard.”
The King family has two dogs and says Jack, the mini-Aussie, went missing while the family was outside feeding their other animals.
“I’d gone back inside to let my other mini out to look for him and he was on our porch and at that time we didn’t know he was injured but he was in shock and he was wet,” King said.
The 9-month-old dog had puncture wounds around his neck, on his back and on one of his rear legs.
“Usually a coyote would win that battle unfortunately with a dog his size,” King said. “They went for his neck first and he must have got away, so then they grabbed him from the back but thankfully he was able to get away.”
