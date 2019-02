As the snow starts to fall temperatures will be warmer than freezing. Models have the snow tapering off and ending by Monday at dawn. The big issue looks like it will be re-freezing. By late evening temperatures will have dropped into the middle and upper 20s then down into the middle teens for Monday morning. That means driving Sunday evening into Monday morning will become increasingly slippery with icy area Monday morning and the associated school delays and closings. Snow totals will not be great it looks like 1 to 3 inches with much of it melting on contact with the ground. This forecast will change as the storm nears, they always do.