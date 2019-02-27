A boy’s body was found 20 years ago. Do you recognize him?

(Gray News) - A boy’s body was found in a church cemetery in DeKalb County, GA, on Feb. 26, 1999. Authorities don’t know his name, but a new image might change that.
The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children released a new image Wednesday, created from examination of his skull, of what the boy might have looked like when he was alive.
Investigators said the boy, of African-American descent, was between the ages of 4 and 8 and probably died about three and six months before he was found.
He was thought to be between 3′10″ and 4′2″ tall and about 45 to 60 lbs.
The boy was found wearing a blue plaid and navy hooded sweatshirt, size 3 red demin jeans and size 11 Timberland boots.
Advanced forensic analysis of the boy’s bones and teeth indicate the child was born and raised in the Southeast, probably in Georgia or Florida.
Angeline Hartmann, the media director of the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, covered the discovery of the boy’s body 20 years ago when she was a TV reporter.
“Each time I covered this case over the years, I kept thinking maybe this time someone would come forward and there would be a break in the case,” Hartmann said on the organization’s website. “I still have that same hope today. My colleagues and I couldn’t let the 20-year mark pass without once again asking the public to help.”
