As Columbia Pkwy landslides continue, officials work on possible solution

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - City officials say they have spent more than $145,000 since January 2018 cleaning up after landslides along Columbia Parkway.
The most recent landslide happened between Eastern and Beechmont avenues, closing portions of the road. While traffic is moving through that area again -- one lane is open -- city officials say they are working on a possible solution.
If you have traveled on Columbia Parkway recently, you may have been met with a road closed sign. Columbia Parkway was built in the 1930s and thousands of people travel on it every day.
Since January, FOX19 has reported on at least three landslides along the stretch of road.
“It seems like they are happening a lot more,” said Ronny Beck, who lives and travels on the parkway daily.
So what’s being done about this? How much might it cost the city? City officials say one solution would be to build a new, higher wall on the north side of Columbia Parkway. Estimates show that might cost $1,000 per foot of the wall.
So how much is that? Just Columbia Parkway between Bains Street and Kemper Lane is about 3,100 ft., officials say. Do the math and that stretch alone would cost $3.1 million.
“That sounds like a long process,” Beck said.
It would also require the removal of trees and vegetation along the hillside.
“That’s a pretty busy road," Beck said. "I don’t know are there any other choices?”
City officials say they’re looking into it. Right now the Department of Transportation and Engineering is also looking into the issue and researching the possibility of installing a real-time monitoring system. That would provide an early warning before a landslide might occur.
“Clearly something needs to be done before someone gets hurt," Beck said.
City officials say the Department of Transportation and Engineering is responsible for monitoring areas prone to landslides and according to a city memo that’s what they will continue doing. For right now if another landslide were to occur, they’ll work to get it cleaned up as quickly as possible.
