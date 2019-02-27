Gallatin County school start times altered by 'unfortunate number of medical conditions’ within transportation staff

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Citing unforeseen circumstances, the Gallatin County School District has changed its school schedules.
“Our district is experiencing an unfortunate number of medical conditions within our transportation staff this school year. We have had many short-term solutions in place with the hopes that circumstances would improve. Sadly, this is not the case. A more permanent solution was required. We understand the timing is not ideal. The change will take place in two weeks on March 14 in order to give parents, students and staff time to make any schedule changes necessary,” district officials wrote in a recent message to parents.
Bus routes will be combined and schools will have varying start times. This will reduce the number of routes thus reducing the number of drivers needed. The lower and upper elementary will start and end later while the middle and high school will start and end earlier.
GCLE
- New Start Time: 8:35
- New Dismissal Time: 3:35
- Time Building Will Open: 8:00
GCUE
- New Start Time: 8:30
- New Dismissal Time: 3:30
- Time Building Will Open: 8:00
GCMS
- New Start Time: 7:30
- New Dismissal Time: 2:30
- Time Building Will Open: 7:00
GCHS
- New Start Time: 7:30
- New Dismissal Time: 2:25
- Time Building Will Open: 7:00
The new bus routes will allow K-5 students to ride buses separately from 6-12 students. The updated route information and bus information are currently being updated and can be found on the district website at Departments>Transportation.
“We realize that this will require parents/guardians to adjust schedules and possibly make different arrangements for students. Our goal is to support you and your students through this transition,” the note to parents reads. “Please reach out to us if you have any questions.”
Those with questions can contact 859-567-1820.
