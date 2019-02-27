Northern lights are back for a midweek light show

(Gray News) – If the skies are clear where you live, Mother Nature’s putting on a light show Wednesday night.
The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm alert. That means North America is in for a space spectacular.
Like the storm in late January, the aurora borealis should be visible across most of Canada, along with Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine in the United States.
Canada’s Northern Lights Centre says the northern lights are “the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere.”
The changes in color are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding with the particles from the sun.
Pale green and pink are the most common colors. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue and violet have been reported.
If the conditions are right, the effect can be beautiful.
The best viewing times are expected to be from sunset until 11 p.m. ET. Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.
To see the northern lights, you’ll need a good view of the northern horizon.
Also, the darker the better.
Get away from the city so the light pollution won’t overshadow the subtle flickers.
