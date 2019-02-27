St. X High School to begin drug testing in 2019-20 school year

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - St. Xavier High School announced they will began testing their students for drugs at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year as part of their wellness program.
In a newsletter sent out to parents, school officials said starting in Aug. 2019, they will begin mandatory and random drug testing by collecting hair samples to test for cocaine, opiates,PCP, amphetamines, marijuana, and Adderall.
“We believe now is the time to start this wellness initiative because of the growing threat of drugs and alcohol to adolescents. Like all teenagers, our students face constant pressure to experiment with illegal substances. They see a growing acceptance of drug culture in mass media, in society in general, and even in our legislatures, with recent decriminalization of marijuana in multiple states,” Principal Terry Tyrrell said in the letter.
School officials said for those who test positive, a program of evaluation and support will begin with additional testing in 90 days. If there’s a second positivetest, there will be disciplinary action. A third positive test at any time during a student’s enrollment will result in dismissal from the school.
“Overall,our goal is to partner with our students and families to negotiate the external pressures of adolescence and help our students grow as men in the service of others, guided primarily by a strong set of internal values,” the letter reads.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.