Zac Taylor addresses trade rumors, says John Ross has ‘bright future’ with Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor took the podium at the NFL Combine on Wednesday and immediately shut down any trade reports surrounding former Top Ten pick John Ross when he said Ross had a “very bright future” with the Bengals.
“I’m excited to work with John,” said Taylor. “He’s a very exciting player. He’s a guy that you can move around and do a lot of different things. He has a very bright future with us. I know football is important to him. He has a lot of traits we’re excited to work with. May can’t come around soon enough.”
On Tuesday, a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com claimed that the Bengals were “shopping” Ross and that both sides would welcome a fresh start.
Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin called that report “fake news” at the NFL combine on Wednesday.
Ross battled injuries in his rookie season with the Bengals in 2017, but he tied Tyler Boyd for a team-high in touchdowns in 2018 with seven touchdowns. Ross also had 21 catches for 210 yards.
