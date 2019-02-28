Clermont County standoff suspect waives right to speedy trial in latest court appearance

Suspect Wade Edward Winn appears before Judge Kevin T. Miles at Clermont County Municipal Court into the shooting incident involving two officers of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Batavia, Ohio. Detective Bill Brewer died from gunshot wounds after being transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)
By Sarah Hager | February 28, 2019 at 2:55 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 4:44 PM

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Clermont County detective, wounding another, and shooting at multiple other officers appeared in court for the third time Thursday.

Wade Winn, 23, faces 14 counts including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Winn is accused of shooting and killing Detective Bill Brewer Feb. 2 during a 12-hour standoff, and shooting and injuring Lt. Nick DeRose. He faces charges for firing shots at six other officers during the standoff.

Thursday, Winn appeared in court for a pretrial hearing where he waived his right to a speedy trial.

Judge Anthony W. Brock agreed to let Winn wear civilian clothing at his upcoming hearings and also said he would decide at the next hearing when and if Winn will have to wear restraints during court proceedings.

Winn last appeared in court Feb. 13 where he pleaded not guilty to all 14 charges. His bond was set at $10 million.

Earlier this month, Clermont County prosecutors said in court they planned to seek the death penalty.

This was Winn’s second court appearance with his new legal team of attorneys Gregory Myers and William Moody.

If those names sound familiar, there’s a good reason why -- Myers and Moody are also representing all four Wagner family members accused of brutally murdering eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County in April 2016.

