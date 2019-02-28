Convicted killer Clay Shrout soon eligible for parole

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Convicted killer Clay Shrout will be eligible for parole in fewer than two months.
Back in 1994 Shrout killed his parents and two younger sisters in their northern Kentucky home. He then went to his Ryle High School trigonometry class and held the students hostage at gunpoint.
Assistant principal Steve Sorrell received a presidential award from Bill Clinton for getting the gun away from him.
FOX19 reach out to him this week -- Sorrell says he prefers to save his remarks for the parole board.
Shrout is expected to go before the parole board next month and could be released in May if they approve.
