9-count complaint filed against Cincinnati chiropractor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio State Chiropractic Board says a Silverton chiropractor broke several rules when it came to marketing his practice and now his license may be in jeopardy.
FOX19 Now obtained the complaint from the Ohio State Chiropractic Board. It says a telemarketer, pretending to be an investigative firm and acting on behalf of Dr. Aaron Schrickel, violated Board rules, even encouraging an accident victim to seek treatment at the clinic where Dr. Schrickel practices.
According to the 9-count complaint from the Ohio State Chiropractic Board, Dr. Aaron Schrickel is the only licensed chiropractic physician at Helping Hands Chiropractic on Montgomery Road in Silverton.
In January, a telemarketer referred to as “Investigator Johnson” in the complaint, acting on Schrickel’s behalf it alleges advised a victim that he released her auto accident as public record. And that in order to pay out the insurance claim, she would need to see a chiropractor.
“That would be a giant red flag,” Cincinnati Attorney Mark Krumbein said.
"And only the police can release accident reports, you can see them online or go to the police station," he said. "Clearly, if he were an investigator, he would not have the power to release an accident report. But now we find out, by reading the allegations, that he wasn't an investigator to begin with, he's a marketer."
The complaint says, “Investigator Johnson”, as he identified himself to the woman, immediately made an appointment with Helping Hands Chiropractic for the next day.
"It sounds pretty real,” said Krumbein. “But, in fact, it's just a marketing gimmick the Chiropractic Board is saying, that's not allowed."
The State Board says, this is a direct violation of their rules, where the woman should have been given time to consider her options before making a decision, according to the complaint.
The telemarketer named in the complaint, Ohio Accident Consultants and Investigations, was just formed Feb. 6.
We checked Ohio’s Company Directory, which lists that firm as Alliance United, LLC, which according to the Better Business Bureau, has the same address as Helping Hands Chiropractic at 7321 Montgomery Road.
"That's suspicious too," said Krumbein.
The business, according to the complaint, is owned by a Richard H. Byrd, who provided all the solicitation records to the State Board.
The telemarketing script submitted, the complaint says, is not in compliance with State rules and the telemarketer failed to disclose his identity to the woman and Dr. Schrickel’s identity and practice name, phone number, the purpose of the solicitation and a statement of the goods and services being offered.
According to board rules, Krumbein said, you have to use your real name.
"You have to use a script,” he said. “You have to stick to the script. And you have to keep a copy of the script for 6 months, by reading the information, it looks like there was a script, but the so-called "investigator" was improvising."
In the complaint, the script said, “We’re also investigators with the Ohio Accident Consultants and Investigations. We investigate accidents in the Ohio area,” and named Roderick Harvey, “aka Investigator Johnson and aka Investigator Jones”, as the investigator for the marketing firm.
"I see listed, several aliases,” said Krumbein. ”All those things are against the Chiropractic Board's rules, if they're true."
When we called Schrickel's West Chester Office, we got this message: "This number has been disconnected.”
We also called Helping Hands for comment, we were told he was with patients and left a message. We didn’t hear back, so we went to his office, and again were told, he’s with patients, but that we’d hear from Schrickel’s attorney. We never did.
“These are allegations and they’re telling him he has an opportunity to have a hearing, so we don’t want to presume anything. He could go through the hearing and perhaps will disprove every one of these allegations,” said Krumbein.
Schrickel was named in a survey in Cincinnati Magazine in 2014 by his peers as one of the top chiropractors in the region.
There are no criminal accusations, just a civil complaint.
He has until about Mid-March to respond to the complaint from the State Board.
The Board said he could have his license suspended or revoked and face a steep fine.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.