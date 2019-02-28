Day 6 of Dooley murder retrial brings emotional testimony from victim’s husband

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Day six of the David Dooley murder retrial brought emotional testimony from the victim’s husband.
Dan Mockbee took the witness stand to talk about his wife Michelle, their children, and how they’ve coped since she was killed in 2012.
Dooley was convicted of the murder in 2014 but new evidence forced a judge to throw out that conviction two years ago.
Dooley’s defense says the Mockbees had more than $70,000 in debt and Dan Mockbee made more than $750,000 in insurance and benefits when his wife was found murdered at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Florence. Dooley’s attorneys wanted to know what he did with all the money.
“We had this money and the girls had just lost their mother and I’m trying -- I don’t want the girls to go into a dark place. They lost their mother, it was terrible ... I don’t want the girls to give up on life because they lost their mother at such a young age,” said Dan Mockbee, Michelle Mockbee’s huband.
When asked if he killed his wife, he said: “No sir.” When asked if he had anything to do with hiring someone to kill his wife, he said: “Absolutely not.”
The victim’s family said the couple had a loving relationship and Dan Mockbee still wears his wedding ring to this day.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.