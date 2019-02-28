Doctor reportedly shot by double amputee in wheelchair at Florida VA facility

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WPTV/CNN/Gray News) – Police and the FBI are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL.
The shooting happened in the hospital’s emergency room, WPTV reports.
The doctor was taken to another nearby hospital for surgery, and he’s expected to survive.
WPEC reports the shooter was a patient. A tech who was supervising the patient saw him load a weapon inside a restroom. When the tech went for help, the patient came out firing, a source told WPEC.
The suspect was detained and a weapon was located.
A hospital employee said authorities put the hospital on lockdown for two hours after the shooting.
The VA Medical Center said in a statement that the facility has been secured and there is no remaining threat to the public.
