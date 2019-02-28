88-year-old Lubbock woman killed by her neighbor’s 6 dogs

“My mother was one of the greatest mothers of all time, I’ll put it that way,” said her son John Girdy. “She’s a mother and granny to all these people around here, as you can see. The whole neighborhood knows her. I mean, they love her, everybody loves her and when you’d come visit her she makes you happy and you’re going to leave happy. You know what I mean? She would just lift you up. On everything. You know, which is just great. We’re going to miss her, trust me.”