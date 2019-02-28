Family of teen killed in hit-and-run pleading for answers, justice

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Almost six months after a Western Hills High School student died in a hit-and-run, her family is urging anyone with information to come forward.
Gabriella “Gabby” Rodriguez died in the fall of 2018 after she was hit by two vehicles. Her loved ones have said the 15-year-old was a star softball player, a fun and caring friend, and an important member of their family. They believe her spirit and her soul will live on forever.
“I don’t know what happened, and I don’t understand, so that makes it just that much more difficult," said the teen’s mother Shawna Rodriguez.
Gabby lost her life the morning of Sept. 10, 2018. Police said she was trying to cross Harrison Avenue near Hansford Place around 6:40 a.m. to catch a bus to head to school when she was hit twice by two cars. The first driver, police said, stopped, but the second driver who hit her took off.
“I don’t get how you can knowingly run over a human being," said her mother. "This person didn’t brake. They didn’t slow, just keep going as if nothing happened.”
Cincinnati police have been looking for a white Toyota Corolla potentially connected to the hit-and-run. They later said that it may have been a white Honda Civic. At one point, they thought they had located the exact vehicle involved in the hit and run, but later said that it was not it.
“We’re not gonna stop," said her mother. "We’re gonna keep pushing and we’re gonna keep fighting.”
Gabby’s parents are desperate for answers and for an explanation.
“I’m just asking anybody up there if they see something, if they heard something, please call the local police," said Eduardo Rodriguez, her father. "Let them know. Since then, our lives just changed.”
Gabby’s parents said their pain and suffering has not subsided. They believe that knowing more about how and why their daughter died could give them a sense of peace and healing.
“We’re still gonna cry. We’re still gonna grieve, and we’re still gonna be lost," said Shawna Rodriguez. “That little piece of information is such a big piece of the puzzle, and we won’t be whole until we have it.”
Gabby’s father made a plea for information in Spanish to appeal to any Spanish-speaking neighbors. That video can be found here.
Cincinnati police said that nothing new has come to light. If you have any information of any kind on what happened to Gabby, contact Cincinnati police.
