Hamilton County heroin report: Fentanyl popularity continues to rise

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Drug deaths are down in Hamilton County. That’s the word from the Hamilton County Heroin coalition, which has released its latest report on the heroin crisis.
The good? County leaders say they’re seeing a small reduction in overdoses county wide.
The bad? Fentanyl use is likely high. Authorities say they’ve seen a surge of it on the streets from 2017 to 2018.
The group’s goal in all of this? Saving lives and getting addicts treatment.
In the report, we learned:
- There was a drop last year in heroin recovered from the streets -- 117 grams to be exact. Officials say that’s a decrease of 55 percent from 2017.
- Fentanyl popularity continues to rise.
- Authorities recovered 844 grams of Fentanyl mix this past year. That’s an increase of 320 percent from 2017.
- Overdose deaths dropped.
- 223 people died, a small decrease from 2017
“We are seeing a reduction of overdoses in this community, but it’s difficult to be optimistic because we could have a bad batch that could create a spike at any time,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.
In order to fight that, the team has a plan. There’s a program in the works to track where drugs are coming from. This includes a local test pilot initiative that will be studied nationally.
The group hopes a partnership with Gov. Mike DeWine will bring in more money this year to fight the crisis.
The heroin coalition is also considering a pre-arrest diversion plan -- instead of putting a drug user in jail, they’d get treatment they need to fight their addiction.
