Documents say he tried to get chips back from a dealer, run for the door

Here’s the list of charges Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones is facing in this week’s IN casino incident
FOX19 file photo: Adam 'Pacman' Jones appears in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
By FOX19 Web Staff and Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 28, 2019 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 6:54 PM

RISING SUN, IN (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam Jones made a court appearance Thursday in Rising Sun, Ind.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, they were called to investigate a patron for possible cheating at a game table early Wednesday morning. Documents say Jones was at Rising Star Casino when he tried to get chips back from the dealer after seeing the outcome of a game he was playing.

The documents say he ran to the door to try and leave. Authorities say he resisted arrest when they approached.

He faces a slew of charges, including:

  • Intimidation
  • Battery against a public safety official
  • Cheating at gambling
  • Attempted theft
  • Resisting law enforcement
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Public intoxication

Officials say bond was set at $10,000 surety and $1,000 cash for Jones.

Jones is a cornerback and return specialist who is currently a free agent. He last played for the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million contract option after he played for them 2010-2017.

