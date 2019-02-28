Here’s the list of charges Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones is facing in this week’s IN casino incident

RISING SUN, IN (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam Jones made a court appearance Thursday in Rising Sun, Ind.
According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, they were called to investigate a patron for possible cheating at a game table early Wednesday morning. Documents say Jones was at Rising Star Casino when he tried to get chips back from the dealer after seeing the outcome of a game he was playing.
The documents say he ran to the door to try and leave. Authorities say he resisted arrest when they approached.
He faces a slew of charges, including:
- Intimidation
- Battery against a public safety official
- Cheating at gambling
- Attempted theft
- Resisting law enforcement
- Disorderly conduct
- Public intoxication
Officials say bond was set at $10,000 surety and $1,000 cash for Jones.
Jones is a cornerback and return specialist who is currently a free agent. He last played for the Denver Broncos.
The Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million contract option after he played for them 2010-2017.
