Kentucky teachers group calls for statewide ‘sickout’ in protest of HB 525 on Thursday

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky teachers group is urging teachers to call in sick on Thursday to protest HB 525 in Frankfort.
The group, KY 120 United, is a grassroots group that led protests during the last legislative session. The group is not directly affiliated with teachers unions in the state of Kentucky.
In a letter obtained by WAVE 3 News, the group is urging teachers to “take bold action” and to “ask employees in every work site to call in sick tomorrow (Thursday).”
See the full letter below:
Dear KEA & JCTA members!
Please DO NOT POST TO SOCIAL MEDIA!
This is an emergency action alert!
The House State and Local Government Committee will hear HB 525- a bill sponsored by Rep. Upchurch that would totally restructure the TRS Board of trustees and nomination process. This bill is as destructive to our pension assets as any bill could be. We need to take bold action to protect a board process and nominating procedure that has worked for the last 78 years. Please ask employees in every worksite to call in sick tomorrow. We need districts to shut down as early as possible this evening. If school is called off - people should feel free to get to Frankfort if they can. Wear RED. If HB 525 passes out of committee on Thursday we will stay home on Friday as well.
They want a special session to deal with pensions in the summer- when we have less leverage. We need to make this move while they are here.
Please make sure to emphasize that this word should be spread via phone call or text and NOT on social media.
HB 525 is a bill that would restructure the TRS Board of Trustees. It will be heard at 12 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the letter, if HB 525 passes out of committee on Thursday, “we will stay home on Friday as well.”
