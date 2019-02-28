Kentucky teachers group calls for statewide ‘sickout’ in protest of HB 525 on Thursday

The House State and Local Government Committee will hear HB 525- a bill sponsored by Rep. Upchurch that would totally restructure the TRS Board of trustees and nomination process. This bill is as destructive to our pension assets as any bill could be. We need to take bold action to protect a board process and nominating procedure that has worked for the last 78 years. Please ask employees in every worksite to call in sick tomorrow. We need districts to shut down as early as possible this evening. If school is called off - people should feel free to get to Frankfort if they can. Wear RED. If HB 525 passes out of committee on Thursday we will stay home on Friday as well.