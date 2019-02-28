Light snow Thursday evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wet snow, or a light mix at times will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area as most people head home from work Thursday.
After a high temp Wednesday of 61° and with air temps warmer than freezing as the wet snow falls it looks like an evening of wet roads.
We cannot rule out an icy patch or two over night but those will we few and far between.
Accumulations will be 0.5″ or less and most of it will melt on contact with paved surfaces. grass and other vegetation will see most of the accumulation.
Sunday rain with change to a mix then to accumulating snow for evening. Accumulations of several inches are likely.
Temperatures drop into the low teens for Monday morning with icy driving a good bet and wind chill temperatures below zero.
