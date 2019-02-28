A Light Wintry Mix Later Today

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -We started your Thursday on a chilly but dry note with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 20′s and low 30′s.
A weak disturbance will float through the region later this afternoon and evening with the possibility of a little light rain or even a light wet mix.
This system should be exiting the Tri-State as we head into the late evening. Warm ground temperatures mean we won’t see any icing problems...more likely just wet pavement.
By tomorrow morning temps will have fallen back into the upper 20′s. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Friday.
Saturday afternoon high temps will climb back into the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees in advance of our next stronger weather system which arrives Sunday.
Be prepared for accumulating snow on Sunday changing to a mix during the afternoon.
Behind this system temperatures will crash into the teens and low 20′s for Monday, making the morning commute potentially dicey…..Stay tuned
