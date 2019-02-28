Madison schools wins lawsuit to arm teachers, other staff

“We’re pleased the court recognized that Madison parents have a right to critical details about the district’s program that the Board had tried to keep secret from parents, like the terms of the policy itself and how it is being implemented. Much of what we learned is that the Board is not following what it told the public," said Rachel Bloomekatz, who serves as co-counsel along with Everytown Law, the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety. “At the same time, we respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, which means that under state law, teachers and other staff can go armed all day, every day at school with Ohio’s kids after having completed as little as eight hours of training -- six of which can be completed online. We’re considering all our options. As Governor DeWine has said, it is clear that teachers should have more than concealed carry training before bringing guns to school.”