Major winter storm will move through the region Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cloudy, cool weather with the outside chance of a sprinkle or a light mix will be the basic forecast through Saturday.
On Thursday a light, wet mix will fall on ground warmed by the 61 degree high temperature Wednesday and bring a wet evening commute. Sunday will be a different story.
A major winter storm will move through our region Sunday with precipitation starting as a wet-to-icy mix Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon as the storm scoots by to the south the air will cool and all precipitation will turn to snow.
At first it will be a wet snow but by early evening temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s and the snow will stick.
Accumulation forecasts this early in the game in almost all cases have no actionable information but without putting a number on it get ready for a major inconvenience Sunday evening into midday Monday. The snow will end around midnight, but temperatures will drop into the low teens, or colder by dawn Monday and that means icy driving because of re-freezing. In addition look for wind chill temperatures as cold as -10 degrees Monday morning.
