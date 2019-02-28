Marvin Gaye stamp will be released on his 80th birthday, USPS says

(CNN) - This year will mark 35 years since the death of "Prince of Soul" Marvin Gaye.
The US Postal Service is remembering the musical legend with a commemorative stamp that’ll debut April second at an event in LA on what would have been Gaye’s 80th birthday.
The agency says the stamp was designed to look like vintage vinyl cover art from when Gaye was alive.
A biography will also be featured on the stamp pane to pay tribute.
Gaye is known for big hits like “Let’s Get It On” and “What Going On?”
His stamp will join others in the USPS "music icon" series, including Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Sarah Vaughan.
Gaye was shot and killed by his father in 1984 on the day before his 45th birthday.
