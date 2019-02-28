Residential road rage? Video shows car run off road

COLERAIN TWP, OH (FOX19) - The Colerain Township Police Department has arrested man after witnesses say he used his car as a battering ram to run another vehicle off the road.
A signed affidavit indicates the altercation between the victim and 27-year-old Justin Swafford started when Swafford allegedly side-swiped the victim’s car. The victim writes that she followed Swafford to get his license plate after the initial incident and tried to talk to him before things escalated.
That is when Swafford is accused of ramming the victim off the road.
According to court records, Swafford has had several traffic citations in the past. Among the citations Swafford has faced are two tickets for driving under suspension (2015, 2016). He’s expected back in court in March and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $5,000 bond.
