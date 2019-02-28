Skylar Richardson’s lawyers ask high court to look at medical record decision again

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The defense team for a Carlisle teen accused of killing her newborn baby and burying it in the backyard of her parent’s house in May 2017 is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider hearing the case.
The Ohio Supreme Court earlier declined jurisdiction in the Richardson case.
Last October, that court ruled that Richardson’s statements, reactions, and conversations during her physician appointments before and after delivering her baby can be offered at trial.
The defense team had argued that physician-client privilege is protected under law.
Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.
The motion for reconsideration was filed on Feb. 28 stating:
"If patients across Ohio fear that their private medical communications will be handed over to the police or publicly revealed—as required by the Twelfth District Court of Appeals in this case—patients will refrain from disclosing relevant medical information to their physicians; in doing so, the General Assembly’s rationale for creating the privilege statute, to promote public health by encouraging full disclosure of private information by patients to their physicians, will be undermined.
Accordingly, this Honorable Court should grant Appellant’s Motion for Reconsideration and grant jurisdiction over the instant case to address the substantial constitutional questions and matters of public or great general interest therein."
The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby “Annabelle,” burning the remains in the family’s fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.
Shortly after her arrest, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Richardson “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.
Richardson’s next pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 23.
