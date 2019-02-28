Snowplow driver finds woman trapped inside car, buried in snow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA (CNN) - A California snow plow driver couldn’t even see it until he hit the vehicle from behind while plowing the street.
Since the car was parked illegally, he called police to get it towed.
After officers arrived, he was helping dig it out of the snow when a woman stuck her hand out of the window.
The 48-year-old said she had been trapped for four or five hours, but officials think it was probably longer than that.
She walked away from the scene unharmed.
City leaders say the woman could have died had the plow driver not found her in time.
They issued a warning against illegal parking, which they say is one of the biggest safety issues the city faces.
