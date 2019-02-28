Visitation Thursday for fallen Tennessee officer from Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Visitation for a Tennessee police officer and Tri-State native who was killed in the line of duty will be held at a Mt. Washington church Thursday.
Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger died Saturday night after a hit-and-run driver struck him as he checked a manhole cover that had water flowing from it due to heavy rain, police have said.
The driver, 54, turned herself in Monday morning and faces several charges including vehicular homicide, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police said in a tweet.
Janet Hinds was speeding crossed a double-yellow line and hit a sign warning of an exposed manhole cover before hitting Galinger, according to a police affidavit, police confirmed. She then drove away from the scene.
Galinger’s body, meanwhile, returned to his hometown Wednesday with a multi-state police escort.
Several police agencies participated in his escort, including Chattanooga Police, Knoxvillle Police, Kentucky State Police, Cincinnati Police, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and Union Township Police.
Galinger was taken to T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington.
An honor guard is standing vigil with his body, according to the funeral home.
A police procession will take Galinger to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave., for visitation noon to 5 p.m.
The visitation was moved to the church from the funeral home to accommodate what is expected to be hundreds attending.
Six buses alone are coming from Tennessee with his Chattanooga police colleagues, classmates from the police academy and an honor guard, according to the funeral home.
Galinger just graduated from the academy in January and was fulfilling his dream of working as a police officer when he was killed.
He is a 1999 graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School and moved to Chattanooga in August, according to his obituary.
Galinger’s funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Union Township.
The funeral procession will travel east on Beechmont Avenue for about five miles into Clermont County to Commercial Boulevard to Mt. Moriah Drive. according to T.P. White & Sons.
