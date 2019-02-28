Witten’s back: Cowboys announce return of Jason Witten

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys shocked fans Thursday with a surprise announcement - Jason Witten is back.
The team tweeted that Witten has decided to end his retirement and return to the team for his 16th season.
Witten retired from the NFL in May. The future Hall of Famer, who played 15 years with the Cowboys from 2003 to 2017, retired his cleats to join the cast of Monday Night Football.
The team announced the news via Twitter and their website, saying Witten will return to a tight end position.
“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”
The team website notes Witten ended his NFL career with 1,152 career receptions, ranking fourth in NFL history.
