Several inches of heavy, wet snow likely Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ready for another blast of snow?
Rain Sunday will change to a wintry mix of rain an snow and then switch to all heavy, wet snow.
Several inches are likely in the afternoon and evening.
Most of Sunday will be wet and sloppy with ground and air temperatures near or just warmer than freezing.
As air temperatures begin to drop during the afternoon, slushy, wet roads will tend to become slick and icy.
Thermometers will bottom out in the low-to-mid teens by Monday morning. Expect lots of icy patches on roads as you head out.
The wind chill by dawn will be near or below zero.
We’ll stay in the deep freeze most of next week, the first full one of March. An arctic air mass will slowly travel through our region.
