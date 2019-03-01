Car warranty phone scams on the rise

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Federal Communications Commission wants to warn you about calls from companies saying your car warranty is about to expire when in fact it isn’t.
Car warranty scams are on the rise and scammers are trying to trick people into buying vehicle service contracts.
There are things you can do to protect yourself.
The FCC says do not provide any personal information like your social security number, credit card info, drivers license number, etc.
They say telephone scammers may imply that they work for a company that you trust but you shouldn’t fall for it.
Be cautious even if a number seems authentic.
If you do get one these calls, you can file a complaint with the FCC by clicking on this link.
