Cincinnati firefighter pleads guilty in attack on Xavier students

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati firefighter pleaded guilty this week in connection with a violent attack last year on Xavier students at the Banks.
Justin Bancroft, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of attempted felonious assault and will be sentenced March 25.
Last year, Cincinnati police arrested him at his Cheviot home on two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault.
Bancroft punched the students at 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the street at 161 E. Freedom Way, his arrest slip shows. He seriously hurt two of the victims by striking them in the face.
Ciaran Burk lost consciousness and suffered a concussion, facial fractures, black and swollen left eye and a black right eye, according to the report.
John Lannon suffered a broken upper left jaw, broken lower right jaw, structural damage to his teeth and a concussion, police wrote.
A third man, James Haney, also had head and face injuries.
Bancroft remains on unpaid leave from his job at the Cincinnati Fire Department.
“We are aware of the outcome of the court proceedings, but this situation prompted both an internal investigation and one with the State of Ohio EMS,” Fire Chief Roy Winston said in a statement.
"We are currently awaiting information from them and reviewing Fire and HR policies to determine the outcome and close the investigation.”
