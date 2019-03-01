Concealed carry license renewals in Ohio for 2018 increased by 83 percent from the year before

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released an annual report detailing statistics regarding concealed carry licenses in Ohio for the year 2018.
According to the report, county sheriffs’ offices issued 69,375 new CCW licenses and 98,927 renewals. In total, 168,302 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2018.
Denials for CCW licenses in Ohio totaled 1,436 last year.
In Cuyahoga County, 614 new licenses were issued in 2018. Franklin County issued the most new licenses with 6,117 in 2018.
Ohio law states that county sheriffs are responsible for issuing, renewing, and suspending or revoking CCW licenses. Permit holders who wish to renew their concealed carry licenses must do so every five years.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.