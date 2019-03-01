Dooley murder retrial: More questions for Thermo Fisher Scientific employees

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - There were more questions Friday for Thermo Fisher Scientific employees in the David Dooley murder retrial.
Dooley was convicted of killing Michelle Mockbee in 2014 but it was tossed out in two years ago due to new evidence. Michelle Mockbee and her husband Dan both worked at the medical supply warehouse in Florence for more than 17 years.
Prosecutors set out to explain their relationship through the eyes of a co-worker Friday. Thermo Fisher employee Ken Hicks says he only heard Dan Mockbee get the news from the break room that his wife had been murdered.
Hicks said he never saw concerning behavior between them, and he said he did not know anyone at the workplace that had a problem with Michelle Mockbee.
Hicks was one of the first to learn about a blood stain on the carpet in the hall leading to Michelle Mockbee’s office.
The prosecution says Dooley told Hicks and others that it wasn’t there before.
The jury also heard from Terry Allen, the now-retired fire chief of Erlanger who had a trained cadaver dog. Allen says the dog did not alert on the back of Dan Mockbee’s van when it was searched the morning of the murder
