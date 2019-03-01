Fallen Tennessee officer from Tri-State laid to rest Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Expect some traffic delays on the East Side Friday as a fallen Tennessee police officer who was a Tri-State native is laid to rest.
The funeral for Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger will begin at 11 a.m. at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave.
Galinger, 38, just graduated from the police academy in Chattanooga January and was fulfilling his dream of working as a police officer when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night.
The 1999 graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School moved to Chattanooga in August, according to his obituary.
Several of his colleagues from Chattanooga and some city officials traveled here to attend his services.
Galinger’s funeral is expected to wrap up by about 12:30 p.m. and then the funeral procession will proceed about 1 p.m. as his casket is taken to Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Union Township.
The funeral procession will travel as follows:
- Left (East) onto Beechmont Avenue
- Right (South) onto Five Mile Road
- Left (East) onto eastbound Interstate 275 entrance ramp
- Right onto exit ramp to Beechmont Avenue
- Right (East) onto Beechmont Avenue at the bottom of the ramp
- Left (North) onto Commercial Boulevard
- Right (East) onto Mt. Morah Drive
- Left (North) at the third entrance into the cemetery.
A marked Union Township Police Department vehicle will block westbound traffic at the cemetery entrance.
Graveside services will full police honors including the folding of the American Flag, 21-gun salute and playing of “Taps” will follow between 2-3 p.m.
